By CBSLA Staff
LA Coounty

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three new COVID vaccination sites are opening in Los Angeles County, Public Health officials announced Thursday.

The new clinics will be open at Ted Watkins Memorial Park, Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex and Commerce Senior Citizens Center  Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointments are needed and both the Pfizer and Jhonson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Officials also announced new vaccine incentives Thursday that will be offered to those who get vaccinated between Friday, June 25 and Thursday, July 1.

L.A. County residents 18 and over will be entered for a chance to win tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain, the L.A. Zoo, the Natural History Museum/La Brea Tar Pits, and the California Science Center.