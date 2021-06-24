LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old Long Beach man was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a man in a wheelchair crossing the street.
Joseph Maez was charged with one felony count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood-alcohol content causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
According to prosecutors, Maez allegedly struck a 59-year-old man in a wheelchair pushing a cart full of his belongings across Stearns Street at Radnor Avenue in the Los Altos neighborhood at about 11:20 p.m. on June 12. The man died at the scene.
"Driving under the influence is a potentially deadly decision with severe consequences," District Attorney Gascón said.
Maez is set to be arraigned July 2 in Long Beach. The case remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.