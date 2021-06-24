LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People who lost money to a Los Angeles-based student loan and mortgage debt relief operation will soon see refund checks of more than more than $1,600.
The $1,641 checks will be sent as the result of a settlement reached between the Federal Trade Commission and A1 DocPrep Inc., Streamlined Marketing, and their owner, Horman Adalan. Refunds totaling more than $223,000 will be sent to 136 consumers who filed complaints with law enforcement.
A1 DocPrep Inc., Streamlined Marketing and Horman Ardalan falsely claimed to be from the Department of Education and promised to reduce borrowers’ monthly payments or forgive their student loans in exchange for illegal upfront fees, the FTC alleged in a September 2017 complaint. The defendants also targeted homeowners, falsely promising they would provide mortgage relief and prevent foreclosure.
People who receive checks should deposit or cash them within 90 days. Anyone with questions can call the refund administrator, Analytics, at 844-695-0454.