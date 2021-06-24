SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
Pence is a part of the “The Time For Choosing” speaker series, which explores the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan kicked off the series on May 27. Other speakers this summer will include Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan.
Tickets to Thursday’s event are sold out, but speeches will also be broadcast online through the Reagan Foundation & Institute’s website and social media channels.