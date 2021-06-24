SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – The last of 40 cows which escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse earlier this week is believed to have been found Thursday morning in South El Monte.
The lone cow was discovered sometime before 6 a.m. in a park in the 1600 block of Rosemead Boulevard near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area. The park is about five miles from the meatpacking plant from which it had escaped.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene trying to wrangle the animal. It was still loose as of 7:30 a.m.
On Tuesday evening, 40 cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in Pico Rivera and ran wild through the city’s streets for more than an hour.
The cows escaped through a gate that had accidentally been left open at Manning Beef in the 9500 block of Beverly Road.
One cow was shot and killed by deputies after it charged at a family of four, knocking some of them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.
With the help of some experienced ranchers, 38 of the cows had been rounded up and returned to the plant by early Wednesday morning. However, one cow had remained missing.