GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in an unincorporated area near Gardena was reported missing Thursday.
Debra Sue Cox was last seen just before 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 125th Street, between Western and Normandie avenues, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Cox is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, faded blue jeans and was carrying a black "stick-like" object.
Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
