LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new study published Wednesday has found that people who have already been infected with the coronavirus may only need one dose of the vaccine.

The UCLA study determined that those who have been infected with COVID-19 only need the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to reach the same protection level as fully vaccinated individuals who have not been infected.

The researchers measured antibody levels between vaccinated people with two doses, and unvaccinated people who had suffered mild and severe cases of COVID-19.

Of the 28 study participants who had not been infected, one dose of the vaccine triggered antibody levels similar to those of a person with a mild coronavirus infection, while two doses were required to trigger antibody levels similar to a person with a severe case of the virus.

However, among the 36 participants who had been infected prior to being vaccinated, one dose gave them antibody levels similar to a severe infection of COVID-19, but a second dose did not increase their antibody levels.

“Our data suggest that a person who previously had COVID-19 has a huge response after the first mRNA vaccination and has little or no benefit from the second dose,” senior author Dr. Otto Yang, professor at the UCLA School of Medicine, said in a news release. “It is worth considering changing public health policy to take this into account both to maximize vaccine usage and avoid unnecessary side effects.”

However, the study determined that everyone, including those who have already been infected, will likely need booster shots moving forward.

The study authors also added that more study is required on T-cell responses to the vaccine.