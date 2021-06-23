FONTANA (CBSLA) – A dangerous chase involving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning concluded when officers shot and killed the suspect on the 10 Freeway in Fontana.
The pursuit started at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday when a stolen flatbed truck was spotted in the area of the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino and a pursuit began.READ MORE: 40 Cows Escape Meatpacking Plant In Pico Rivera; One Killed By Deputies After Charging Family
California Highway Patrol followed the truck onto the 10 Freeway, where the suspect at one point traveled the wrong way on the freeway, going into oncoming traffic.
Sometime before 1:20 a.m., the male suspect came to a stop on the freeway at Sierra Avenue in Fontana. Officers then opened fire on the suspect, who was killed. A second person was seen being taken into custody. It’s unclear if that person was a passenger in the truck.READ MORE: Single-Engine Plane Catches Fire After Crash Near Big Bear City Airport
The 10 Freeway was shut down in both directions at Sierra Avenue for several hours. At around 5:45 a.m., the westbound lanes were reopened, but the eastbound side remained closed.
The suspect was not immediately identified. The truck had been stolen out of San Bernardino, San Bernardino police confirmed to CBSLA.MORE NEWS: Huge Waves, High Tides Raises Fears Of Coastal Flooding In Newport Beach
The exact circumstances of the crash and shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or opened fire on officers. CHP would also not confirm whether shots were fired from a law enforcement helicopter that was following the pursuit as well.