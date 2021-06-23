SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly impregnating an underage girl he met through a social media app, police reported Wednesday.
Ruben Garciacarbajal was charged Tuesday with one felony count each of unlawful sexual intercourse, with a sentencing enhancement allegation of inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, harmful matter sent to a minor with the intent to seduce and possession or control of child pornography, court records show.
Garciacarbajal, who's being held on $25,000 bail, is scheduled to be arraigned in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on July 9.
The defendant allegedly met the victim through Instagram when she was about 15-years-0ld, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. The two had “sex on a continuous basis until she got pregnant and cut it off,” Bertagna alleged.
Garciacarbajal is accused of taking photos and videos of the teen during sex acts and exchanging sexually explicit messages via text, Bertagna said.
