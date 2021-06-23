NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities say a suspect in a police pursuit has been fatally shot in Norwalk.
The shooting was reported at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Piuma Avenue, following a police pursuit.
The end of the pursuit and the shooting near the 605 Freeway, so a Sigalert has been issued for at least eight hours for the southbound freeway’s Alondra Blvd. offramp.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured and authorities have not released information about why the suspect was being pursued, or what led up to the shooting.