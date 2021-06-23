SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A Hemet man faces charges of discharging bear spray during a road rage incident in Seal Beach.

Marcus Kelley, 43, was arrested Sunday in connection with the incident just before 2 p.m. on June 14, according to Seal Beach police officials. He faces charges of assault and battery, unlawful use of pepper spray, and felony child endangerment.

Kelley has since been freed on bail and information about his next court appearance was not available, according to Seal Beach police spokesman Lt. Nick Nicholas.

Police say the drivers of two vehicles driving southbound on Pacific Coast Highway got into a verbal altercation, so one of the drivers turned off PCH to get some distance from the other driver, parked on Anderson Street and got out.

The other driver, however, followed, and pulled up next to the parked vehicle and sprayed him and his car with bear spray, police said. The parked vehicle’s windows were down and the spray – a concentrated and highly irritating aerosolized deterrent similar to pepper spray – got inside the vehicle, where three people inside, including a child, were exposed.

The suspect drove southbound on PCH and was not immediately caught. The occupants of the other car all suffered injuries from being exposed to the bear spray, including eye and skin irritation. The spray remained in the air when officers responding to the scene, and they were also affected, police said.

Seal Beach police officials say several people in the area witnessed the bear spray attack, which was also partially captured by surveillance video. The vehicle from which the bear spray was discharged was described as a 2006, faded green, two-door Saturn.

Investigators say they believe Kelley may have committed similar crimes in the Southern California. Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information can contact Seal Beach Detective Bruno Balderrama at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109 or via email at bbalderrama@sealbeachca.gov.