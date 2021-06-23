PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Wednesday marked the first time rain fell in Palm Springs on June 23 in at least 128 years, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reported three-tenths of an inch of rain was measured at the Palm Springs International Airport, with traces falling elsewhere throughout the Coachella Valley.
The city previously hadn’t reported any rain on this day since records started being kept in 1893.
Forecasters said the thunderstorms were sparked from a low pressure system off the coast of Southern California that pulled lingering residential moisture from Tropical Storm Dolores, which dissipated a few days ago.
The precipitation accompanied warm temperatures across the region — 100 in Palm Springs, 97 in Indio and 104 in Thermal — and comes as the region is experiencing severe drought conditions.
Since the start of the year, Palm Springs has recorded just over half an inch of rain. The average rainfall at this time of the year is nearly three inches.
The last recorded rainfall in Palm Springs was in April, when one-tenth of an inch of rain was reported.
