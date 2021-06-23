NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Officials in Newport Beach worked Wednesday to shore up berms, primarily along Balboa Pier, in expectation of high tides and potential flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Beach Hazard Statement” for parts of Southern California for the next three nights.

The so-called king tides caused “serious flooding” in beach parking lots and some residential neighborhoods over last year’s July Fourth weekend, Newport Beach spokesman John Pope said.

He also noted that while officials are concerned about high tides, “unusual wave action” is another factor.

“You can get predictions on tides, but you can’t always on wave action and how it will behave,” Pope said.

On average, the berms are 14 feet high compared to the 10 to 12 feet berms put into place last in 2020. The city also added a second berm as an extra line of defense.

“So if it’s over-topped it won’t be right on the street,” Pope said. “There’s a little bit of a second barrier there.”

The berms, according to Pope, run for a significant part of the peninsula, though the main focus is Balboa Pier because it’s generally the most vulnerable area.

“We built it up quite a bit on the west side and we’re now focusing on the east side and filling in that area,” he said.

While Thursday night will be a true test of the berms, officials were pleased that Tuesday’s tides did not breach the barriers. There was some erosion in areas, but Pope said it revealed vulnerabilities and crews have been able to strengthen those.

Residents wanting their own sandbags can get them at the city’s yard at 592 Superior Ave.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)