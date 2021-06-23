CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NEAR CORONA (CBSLA) — Riverside County Animal Services came to the rescue of 22 “severely neglected” dogs from the Woodcrest area near Corona.

“Our officers worked this afternoon on a 22-dog impound activity out of the Woodcrest area. Sadly, many are severely neglected,” Riverside County Animal Services said in a tweet.

Animal services said the dogs are all “very nice.”

The dogs were handed over to rescue partner Wagmor Pets.