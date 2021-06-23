NEAR CORONA (CBSLA) — Riverside County Animal Services came to the rescue of 22 “severely neglected” dogs from the Woodcrest area near Corona.
"Our officers worked this afternoon on a 22-dog impound activity out of the Woodcrest area. Sadly, many are severely neglected," Riverside County Animal Services said in a tweet.
Our officers worked this afternoon on a 22-dog impound activity out of the Home Gardens area. Sadly, many are severely neglected. The good news? All are very nice dogs. The GREAT news? A rescue partner — @WagmorPets — is en route to take all dogs. @RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/ZmlVJl7VRM
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) June 23, 2021
Animal services said the dogs are all "very nice."
The dogs were handed over to rescue partner Wagmor Pets.