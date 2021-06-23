ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A multi-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon closed the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Arcadia.
The crash was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway at W. Huntington Drive.
According to initial reports, between four and six vehicles were involved in the crash. At least four people were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition and one person died at the scene, authorities said.
A SIG Alert was issued for an unknown duration and California Highway Patrol officers called for a hard closure of the freeway.