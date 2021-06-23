LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles International Airport is receiving millions of dollars to help with pandemic recovery efforts.
The money is part of President Biden's rescue plan that was signed back in March.
The FAA will split a total of $8 billion in grants between airports across the country.
LAX will receive just over $300 million.
The money can be used to cover any pandemic-related expenses and requires airports to employ at least 90 percent of their pre-pandemic employees.