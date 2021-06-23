SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – The recall election is officially on.
The California Secretary of State on Wednesday confirmed that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom still had a sufficient number of signatures after a 30-day period where voters were allowed to withdraw their names.
Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber notified the Department of Finance that only 43 signatures were withdrawn from the petition during the 30-day period from April 26 to June 8.
A total of 1,719,900 verified signatures remained, which is well over the required 1,495,709 signatures – which is 12% of the votes cast the last time the governor's office was on the ballot in 2018. The election will take place within 90 days.