LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus took to social media Wednesday to share his cancer diagnosis.
"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," he wrote on Twitter. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."
— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) June 23, 2021
He continued, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”
Friends and fans quickly shared their warm wishes to Hoppus on Twitter.

You have entertained and raised the spirits of millions and millions of people for so many years, we are here for you with all the love and support humanly possible. Stay strong, we love you Mark Hoppus ♥️ https://t.co/sR6P7UclkI
— Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) June 23, 2021
You can beat this. ❤️❤️ @markhoppus pic.twitter.com/QLnCdGtcdF
— Rob (@Mohawke94) June 23, 2021
❤️ you’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people.
— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) June 23, 2021
Dear @markhoppus , you’ve got this . Nothing but love brother .
Dear @markhoppus , you've got this . Nothing but love brother .

— Nicole Alvarez (@NicoleFAlvarez) June 23, 2021