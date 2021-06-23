CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus took to social media Wednesday to share his cancer diagnosis.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

He continued, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Friends and fans quickly shared their warm wishes to Hoppus on Twitter.

