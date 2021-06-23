ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A multi-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon closed the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Arcadia for hours.
The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway at W. Huntington Drive.READ MORE: Homeless Man Shot And Killed Near La Brea Tar Pits, Homeless Woman Arrested
According to initial reports, between four and six vehicles were involved in the crash. At least four people were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition and one person died at the scene, authorities said.READ MORE: Former Irvine Police Officer, Matthew Christian August, Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail, 3 Years Probation For Overtime Fraud
A SIG Alert was issued for an unknown duration and California Highway Patrol officers called for a hard closure of the freeway.MORE NEWS: Effort To House Venice Homeless To Start Monday Despite Delayed Funding Vote
All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 8 p.m.