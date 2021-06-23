LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner will offer expanded service for trains between Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials announced Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the trains have been operating on a reduced schedule.READ MORE: Hollywood Bowl To Give Away Concert Tickets At Its COVID Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic
Starting Monday, three additional roundtrips will be added to the Pacific Surfliner schedule.
- Southbound Train 562 will depart Los Angeles at 6:05 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 8:58 a.m.
- Southbound Train 572 will depart Los Angeles at 10:54 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 1:52 p.m.
- On weekends and holidays, this train will operate as Train 1572, departing Los Angeles at 11:20 a.m. and arriving in San Diego at 2:13 p.m.
- Southbound Train 590 will depart Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 10:25 p.m.
- Northbound Train 569 will depart San Diego at 9:43 a.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 12:38 p.m.
- Northbound Train 583 will depart San Diego at 2:50 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 5:54 p.m.
- Northbound Train 595 will depart San Diego at 8:57 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 11:50 p.m.
A bus connection will also be re-timed to space out departure options from stations between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.READ MORE: Mountain Lion Cub Found Orphaned Released Back Into Orange County After 4 Months Of Rehabilitation
Over the summer, there will also be times when reservations will be required to ride Pacific Surfliner trains, including holiday weekends and special event dates.
For the latest information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.MORE NEWS: John McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison After Court OKs Extradition
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)