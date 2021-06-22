LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police were in a standoff with a possible burglary suspect who had barricaded himself in a vehicle in Studio City early Tuesday morning.
The incident began at 2:30 a.m. when Los Angeles police were called to a report of a prowler in the area of Valleyheart Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, less than a block off Ventura Boulevard.
Officers arrived to find a woman with cuts and bruises. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how she was injured.
Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside a 2006 Hummer. It's unclear if he is armed. There have been no evacuations.
The standoff was still ongoing as of 4:30 a.m.