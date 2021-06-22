PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Several cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in the Pico Rivera Tuesday night, authorities said.
POLICE ACTIVITY: Beverly Rd and Durfee Av, Pico Rivera. Several cows became loose and are in the area. Please avoid the area.
— LASD Pico Rivera (@PRVLASD) June 23, 2021
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the cows were running around surface streets in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue before running from the intersection and settling in a cul-de-sac surrounded by deputies.
Authorities said one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition after being trampled by the herd, and one of the cows was shot and killed by a deputy. It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.
Another cow was injured while trying to run away.
Video posted to social media showed the group of cows running down a street earlier in the evening.