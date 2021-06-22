CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Several cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in the Pico Rivera Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the cows were running around surface streets in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue before running from the intersection and settling in a cul-de-sac surrounded by deputies.

Authorities said one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition after being trampled by the herd, and one of the cows was shot and killed by a deputy. It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

Another cow was injured while trying to run away.

Video posted to social media showed the group of cows running down a street earlier in the evening.

LASD attempted to round up the cows but was unsuccessful while two cattle trailers arrived on scene and were expected to try to round up the cows as well.

Authorities warned people to stay away from the area.