LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson will receive the 35th American Cinematheque Award.
"Scarlett Johansson's career embodies the essence of the American Cinematheque Award," AC board chair Rick Nicita said in a statement. "Her immense talent has shone brightly from her movie debut as a child through her emergence as a megastar of blockbusters. She has acted in adventurous independent films with cutting-edge directors. She has starred in the most commercial of franchises. She has taken leading roles and supporting roles in movies budgeted big and small.
"Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, the audience knows that they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers," he said. "We can't wait to share in the next phase of Scarlett Johansson's marvelous career."
Previous recipients of the American Cinematheque Award include Eddie Murphy, Spike Lee, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Amy Adams, Bette Midler, Steve Spielberg, Ron Howard, Sean Connery, Jodie Foster, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts and Samuel L. Jackson.
The “Black Widow” star will receive the honor during a Nov. 18 ceremony at The Beverly Hilton.