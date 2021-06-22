POMONA (CBSLA) – Quick work from firefighters prevented a large blaze which broke out in a Pomona neighborhood early Tuesday morning from spreading to any homes.
The blaze was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Gordon Street.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived to find several outbuildings, garages and sheds fully engulfed in flames. Video from scene showed a nearby power pole on fire and power lines sparking.
Resident Brandon Bordona told CBSLA he did not realize there was a fire until Pomona police officers banged on his door telling him and his roommates to get out.
“I was looking for my cat, and as I was going to my room, I see 10-foot flames in the backyard, and I was like, ‘oh man, this is real,'” Bordona said.
Crews were able to get the fire extinguished before it spread to any of the surrounding homes themselves.
The cause and circumstances of the blaze are unclear. There was no word of any serious injuries.
Arson investigators and power utility crews were on scene.