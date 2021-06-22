POMONA (CBSLA) – A large fire broke out at a home in Pomona early Tuesday morning.
The blaze was reported at 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Gordon Street.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke billowing into the air. Video from scene showed a nearby power line on fire and power lines sparking.
The residents of the home told CBSLA they didn’t realize the house was ablaze until they received a knock on the door from Pomona police officers.
The cause and circumstances of the fire are unclear. There was no word of any serious injuries.
