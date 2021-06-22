CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) — Malibu City Hall will reopen to the public at noon next Monday after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, public meetings will continue to be held virtually.

“City Hall is more than just a building, it is an important community gathering place, and a vital hub where community members can participate in public meetings, events and programs, conduct important business, ask questions from and share ideas, concerns and feedback with city leaders and staff who serve the community,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a statement.

“It is a great symbol of our progress in fighting the pandemic and returning to our normal lives that it is now safe enough to reopen City Hall for the public, and I can’t wait to see our neighbors and friends there in person after all this time.”

Portions of the building were opened on Monday, but public counters remain closed.

People coming to City Hall without an appointment must remain in the lobby until they can be assisted by staff. Appointments can be made at www.MalibuCity.org/appointments or at 310-456-2489.