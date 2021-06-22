LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas Tuesday on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
The 27-year-old was booked into the Brazos County Jail after being arrested by the Texas A&M police.
Caruso is a College Station, Texas native and attended Texas A&M where he earned SEC All-Defensive Team and second-team All-SEC honors as a senior. In 137 games over his four-year career, he averaged 8.0 points, 4.7 assists and 2.02 steals per game.
After going undrafted in 2016, Caruso joined the Philadelphia 76ers and then signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He joined the Lakers in 2017 and started in the team's NBA championship win on Oct. 11, 2020.
Caruso paid cash bond on the possession of marijuana charge and the $552 fine for the possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Tuesday evening, he was no longer in custody.