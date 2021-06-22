LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday plans for its 2021-22 season at the Walt Disney Concert Hall this fall.
The famed downtown venue will reopen in October with a full capacity audience after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over this past year, the pandemic has isolated us from one another, and so as we celebrate our return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, we want to remember all that unites us, and all that is best in us,” said Gustavo Dudamel, the philharmonic’s music and artistic director. “This season, we will blend different musical traditions, bridge geographical borders and build new connections among cultures, communities, audiences and artists.
"Whether experiencing the overpowering message of freedom in Beethoven's Fidelio; moving to the rhythms of Ginastera, Villa-Lobos and Revueltas in the Pan-American Music Initiative; or feeling the passionate urgency of change in Power to the People!, this season is about coming together and once again sharing the beauty of life with each other."
Among the artists set to take the stage during the season are Hancock, Olafur Arnalds, Emanuel Ax, Nicola Benedetti, J’Nai Bridges, Yefim Bronfman, Robert Glasper, Jeff Goldblum, Hilary Hahn, Emmylou Harris, Leila Josefowicz, Sunwook Kim, Mon Laferte, Lang Lang, Igor Levit, Vikingur Olafsson, Itzhak Perlman, Pink Martini, Beatrice Rana, Ry X, Golda Schultz, Andy Shauf, Sparks, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Sergio Tiempo, Daniil Trifonov, Yuja Wang and CeCe Winans.
The season will also feature premieres of two dozen works commissioned by the LA Phil.
