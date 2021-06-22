NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a “Beach Hazard Statement” for parts of Southern California for the next three nights.
Flooding is possible along the coast with astronomic high tides expected.READ MORE: Single-Engine Plane Catches Fire After Crash Near Big Bear City Airport
Fearing another flood like the one last July that flooded streets, stranded cars and drenched homes, businesses along the peninsula in Newport Beach scrambled Tuesday to build large sand berms.
“I think that they learned from last year that they needed to build the berms up in preparation for the king tides,” said resident Heather Dreyden.
As the weather warms up again, all week, beach hazards will be looming.READ MORE: Several Cows Escape From Meatpacking Plant In Pico Rivera, 1 Killed By Deputies; At Least 1 Person Injured
The swell will bring bigger waves and higher tides all week.
Now, lifeguards are warning residents and visitors.
“We are advising swimmers, be cautious of rip currents. Our lifeguards have yellow flag conditions,” said Chief Mike Halphide of Newport Beach Lifeguards.MORE NEWS: 'Absolutely Horrifying': Man Says Hawthorne Police Altercation Left Him Blind In Right Eye
Waves of up to eight feet are expected along the coastal areas.