LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Popstar Britney Spears is expected to speak out on Wednesday about the conservatorship that sparked the #FreeBritney movement.

Her father, Jamie Spears, had been the conservator of her multi-million dollar estate since 2008.

According to California law, a conservatorship — also called a guardianship in some states — is put in place for people who are “unable to provide properly for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” or for someone who is “substantially unable to manage his or her own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence.”

A report from the New York Times citing court records said Ms. Spears said her father was controlling her life and not merely looking out for her self-interest as was claimed.

Attorneys for Jamie Spears have repeatedly insisted he has done excellent work managing his daughter’s finances.

The Times also said she had to get his permission to make friends, among other concerns she had in their dysfunctional relationship.

Some of the other things Spears has had to get approval to do include having visitors and visits with her sons. Restraining orders can be taken out in her name, and medical decisions can be made on her behalf.

Fans of Ms. Spears have tried to decipher her online posts, convinced that there could be hints within her online activity that revealed she was being controlled.

Her conservatorship was imposed just days after Ms. Spears was placed on a psychiatric hold following public mental health battles more than a decade ago.

While conservatorships can end; the burden lies on the person it was imposed upon to prove they are competent enough to care for themselves and their finances.

Britney Spears has never asked the court to end the conservatorship, and it remains unclear what she will say to the court when she appears remotely on Wednesday.

