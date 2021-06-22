LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With COVID restrictions eased, residents across the southland are expected to travel in large numbers over Fourth of July weekend, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Automobile Club of Southern California.
According to the Auto Club, roughly 3.3 million Southern California residents are expected to travel over the holiday, beating Memorial Day weekend’s numbers.READ MORE: LA County Board Of Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Through Sept. 30
The estimate is up roughly 46% from last year’s pandemic-impacted holiday weekend but just 5.6% below the pre-pandemic holiday in 2019.
Of those traveling, roughly 86% of people are expected to travel by car, while 13% will fly or use some other means of transportation.READ MORE: Malibu City Hall To Reopen Next Week; Meetings Remain Virtual
“Car and air travel each are showing growing strength this Fourth of July holiday weekend because many states have reduced or eliminated COVID-19 restrictions,” said Filomena Andre, the Auto Club’s vice president for travel. “We expect car travel to be the highest on record and air travel to be the third-highest amount since AAA started tracking data in 2001.”
The top five destinations for Southern California residents over the holiday weekend are expected to be Las Vegas, San Diego, Zion/Bryce Canyon National Parks, Grand Canyon National Park and Yosemite National Park.MORE NEWS: The Forum In Inglewood Will Reopen At Full Capacity For Foo Fighters Concert On July 17
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)