LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kansas City Chiefs player Frank Clark was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in South Los Angeles for allegedly possessing a concealed weapon.
Los Angeles Police Department officers pulled the 28-year-old Clark over for an unspecified vehicle violation at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday near Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
Officers arrested Clark and his three passengers after they saw a bag with a submachine gun sticking out of it in the car, Lopez said.
Clark was booked into the L.A. County jail and released Monday afternoon on $35,000 bond.
The names of Clark’s passengers were not released and it was not clear if they face charges.
“We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” NFL vice president, communications Brian McCarthy told ESPN.
Clark, a defensive end, was a Pro Bowl selection for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Prior to being traded to the Chiefs in 2019, he spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
