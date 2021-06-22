LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several changes are happening at Los Angeles International Airport as more people begin getting comfortable taking flights again.
Rideshares from LAX are getting to be more expensive as supply struggles to keep up with demand.
One traveler said she was headed from the airport to Echo Park and an app quoted her nearly $200 for the trip.
There are also multiple construction projects under way, including a metro train that will take people to the airport.
This past Sunday was one of the busiest travel days seen since the pandemic began last March with more than 85,000 people going through security screening.
Overall, nearly 3.5 million people are getting ready to get away over the July 4th weekend, up 46% over last year.
LAX officials said they're doing the best they can to make travel flow seamlessly at the airport.
Lyft and Uber told CBS Los Angeles that they are adding drivers to help keep up with the demand of riders.