LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles is closing its doors for good, the owners have announced.
The music venue posted the announcement to Twitter on June 21 saying, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the closing of the Bootleg Theater venue."
Thank you all for the countless memories. pic.twitter.com/64Krv9oMuk
— Bootleg Theater (@BOOTLEGtheater) June 21, 2021
The venue, located at 2220 Beverly Blvd., has been opened for 20 years and had one of its best years in 2019, according to its owners.
The owners said that before the pandemic hit, they had “reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences” with the partner they purchased the venue from in 1999 and tried to purchase the partner’s share of the real estate.
“The crush of the COVID closure made the situation even more untenable for us,” the owners said.
Music shows that were scheduled at the Bootleg Theater will be moved to other venues.