SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Two men are in custody Tuesday with a deadly stabbing near the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.
Police were initially called to the 300 block of Broadway at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fired in the area. Officers instead found a man on the ground who had been stabbed in the neck.
The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.
Witnesses told police the man had been in some type of fight with two others near the pier before the stabbing.
Two suspects were caught just a few blocks away and have been taken into custody. They have not been identified.