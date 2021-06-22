LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday was investigating a fatal stabbing on a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles.
According to authorities, the stabbing happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Flower Street near the Pico stop. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The suspect remained on the train and was confronted by officers at the Jefferson stop. When the man refused to surrender, officers deployed less-lethal force and were able to take him into custody.