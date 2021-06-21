PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A mobile home community in Palmdale has been out of running water for three days now.

The water main failed on Friday and the situation has yet to be remedied in the 200-plus mobile home community.

Residents at Thousand Elms Mobile Lodge are now furious with the mobile home community’s owner, who reportedly did not request help from the city until Monday when cases of water were finally delivered to each resident.

One man brought pool water to his neighbor’s homes so that senior citizens in the community could have a way to flush the toilet.

“I am from a third-world country. If this happened there, the government would bring a truck with water. And here, there is nothing,” a resident said.

With soaring temperatures that have been hitting the Southland — in some cases, in the triple digits — being without water could prove to be dangerous for residents, especially the very young and elderly.

Management says they made water bottles available for residents on Monday and also performed door-to-door welfare checks, but residents said the welfare checks did not happen.

The Palmdale Water District told CBS2/KCAL9 that they’re in contact with the owner, who is responsible for fixing the problem with the water main, and they’re waiting for word to turn the water back on as soon as possible.