LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mark Peel, who opened Spago in West Hollywood with Wolfgang Puck and has been credited with pioneering the concept of “farm-to-table” dining, has died. He was 66 years old.
Peel died Sunday at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles. His family says he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer just nine days ago.
Peel opened the Spago in West Hollywood with Wolfgang Puck in 1982. He also co-founded Campanile and La Brea Bakery with his ex-wife, Nancy Silverton, who is also a renowned chef. Peel specialized in California cuisine and has been credited with pioneering the concept of "farm-to-table" dining here in Los Angeles.
In recent years, he emerged from the kitchen to compete on "Top Chef Masters" and has appeared on "Top Chef" as a judge. Peel has also made appearance on other culinary TV shows, such as "Hell's Kitchen," "Knife Fight," and "Kitchen Nightmares."
Peel is survived by his five children.