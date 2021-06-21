LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) — A pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle that lasted close to two hours ended in La Crescenta with a standoff and the driver being taken into custody.
The pursuit started in the Pacoima area with police giving chase to a suspected stolen black Audi A5. After making it to Glendale, the driver let out a passenger who was taken into custody by police.
After at least one failed PIT maneuver by Los Angeles Police Department officers, the driver proceeded to drive over not one, but three perfectly placed spike strips set up as the chase continued throughout the San Fernando Valley.
But the driver refused to give up, driving until all four tires fell off and sparks started flying from the rims.
Ultimately, the vehicle came to a stop in La Crescenta at about 8:10 p.m. where the driver was engaged in a standoff with officers that lasted until about 9:30 p.m. when the driver was forcibly removed from the vehicle by officers and placed under arrest.