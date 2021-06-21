BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A 62-year-old homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights Sunday night.
The incident was reported at 10:46 p.m. at 1606 S. Grande Vista Ave., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
The pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle, the officer said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video showed the scene was near a railroad bridge, and that officers set up a canopy to shield the scene from view.