HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — City officials in Hermosa Beach announced a crackdown for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
There are new fines for people who host large, unruly parties, and there will be additional patrols looking for public drinking on the beach.
In years past, countless people flocked to the pier while some ended up in brawls after drinking in public.
This July 4, police chief Paul LeBaron expects even more people post-pandemic to head out to Hermosa Beach.
Along with the mayor, the chief issued warned partiers that if they break the law, they could face arrests and fines.
"We will have full enforcement out," Chief LeBaron said. "Officers will be looking for violations involving alcohol, violations involving fireworks and parties happening at houses where minors have access to alcohol."
Police also said they’ll be stepping up DUI enforcement from Friday through Monday.