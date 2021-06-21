YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — A 37-year-old Yucaipa man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a cinder block through a window into the lobby of the Yucaipa Police Station.

Christopher Krocker is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges of vandalism, after being arrested on Sunday near the car that was seen immediately after the vandalism.

Authorities say a man was seen getting out of the car after entering the parking lot of the Yucaipa Police station from westbound Yucaipa Boulevard. The man walked to the front of the station and threw a cinder block through one of the lobby’s front glass windows, then immediately got back into the car, which was last seen going east in front of City Hall and the transit center.

An image released by San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials showed the window had been shattered and had a gaping hole from the top to nearly the bottom of the window.

A witness who had been walking in the area and heard the window being smashed saw the suspect as he fled the area. The witness was able to give sheriff’s officials a limited description of the suspect and the vehicle, allowing investigators to use that information and video surveillance to track the vehicle to the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard.

Krocker was found near the vehicle and matched the physical appearance of the suspect in surveillance video, authorities said. He is being held on $25,000 bail.