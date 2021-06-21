SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A body was found Monday at the bottom of a cliff in San Pedro.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was discovered around 11:35 a.m. near the base of a cliff in the 700 block of West Paseo Del Mar.
The LAFD was seen from SKY2 hoisting the body up from the rocks.
The person’s identity was not immediately known or the cause of death.
A police investigation was ongoing Monday afternoon.
