BELL (CBSLA) – A possibly suicidal man allegedly armed with a gun was shot and critically wounded by police in the city of Bell Sunday night.
The shooting occurred in the 6700 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Bell police responded to a call of a suicidal man who claimed to be depressed and armed.
They arrived to find a man pointing a gun at his own head, the sheriff’s department said. The officers spoke with the man and he eventually set the gun down on the ground. He then picked it up and pointed it at them, prompting them to open fire on him, the sheriff’s department said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt.
The sheriff’s department is assisting Bell police with the investigation.