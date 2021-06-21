SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County investigators have set up a dedicated hotline to help learn more about the two suspects charged in the killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.
Prosecutors said there may be more incidents involving Marcus Eriz and Wynne Lee after the road rage shooting that killed Aiden. According to authorities, Eriz flashed a gun at a driver in a blue Tesla during another road rage altercation between May 24-28.
“As the prosecutors, we are not prejudging any evidence and we’re not presupposing there is any additional evidence,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “But we’re giving the public the opportunity to come forward and report in the event that there are other incidents which may be helpful to the successful prosecution of this case.”
Anyone with information was asked to call 714-834-7000 or email tips@da.ocgov.com.