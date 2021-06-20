COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A woman was undergoing a mental health evaluation after being arrested at an Orange County hotel where she stands accused of starting a fire in her own room.
The unidentified woman allegedly called police just before 6:20 a.m. Sunday and threatened to start a fire, police said in a news release. As a result, officers responded to her hotel room in the 3100 block of Bristol Street.
When they arrived, a smoke alarm was sounding inside the room where the woman was barriaded. Officers were able to enter the room, and subsequently arrested the suspect.
Neighboring rooms were evacuated. The fire was subsequently put out.
No further details were available but the incident remains under investigation.