LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday of another man, authorities said.
Long Beach police said Ernesto Contreras of Long Beach stands accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old man just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Anaheim Street. It was there than authorities responded to a call of trouble.
When they arrived, detectives learned that the suspect and the victim had an exchange of words before the shooting. Contreras is accused of then fleeing on foot.
The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the hospital.
Contreras has since been booked on suspicion of murder. His bail has been set at $2 million.
Anyone with more information was asked to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear and Jose Rodriguez at (562) 570-7244.