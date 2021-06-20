LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman shot dead Friday in a South Los Angeles drive-by shooting, which also injured a man and woman in their 60s, has been identified.
The coroner’s office reported Sunday that the woman pronounced dead at the scene was 55-year-old Angela Beard, who according to public records lived in the area where the shooting took place.READ MORE: Firefighters Extinguish Fire That Started In The Walls, Spread To Ceiling Of Buena Park Strip Mall
Los Angeles Police Media Relations said the incident occurred Friday, June 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Vermont Avenue.READ MORE: With California's Reopening, Father's Day Celebrations Regain Some Sense Of Normalcy Across The Southland
Paramedics rushed the wounded woman and man to the hospital where both had stable vital signs, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.MORE NEWS: Fiery Fatal Car Crash In Irvine Kills One Victim, Identified As 20-Year-Old Nicholas Beamon
A motive for the shooting is still not known. Anyone with information regarding the drive-by shooting is urged to contact the LAPD’s 77th Street Station at 323-786-5075.