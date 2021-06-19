LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman in her 40s was shot dead and two other people — a man and a woman in their 60s — were wounded during a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.
The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.READ MORE: One Killed In Westminster Crash That Mangled Five Cars
The woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the other two shooting victims, in stable condition, to an area hospital, Lopez said. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.READ MORE: Authorities Ask Public For Info On Couple Charged 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos Freeway Shooting Death
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call the LAPD’s 77th Street Station at 323-786-5075.MORE NEWS: Crash On 10 Freeway In West LA Leaves One Dead
