LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were seriously injured and four other people suffered minor injuries Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Hancock Park, where one person was briefly trapped in a vehicle and one of the vehicles crashed into a building.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:35 a.m. to 646 N. Highland Ave., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Two people were seriously injured, including the person who was trapped inside a vehicle. Four other people suffered minor injuries, Humphrey said. All were rushed to area hospitals.
The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known.
